Stomper visits Botanic Gardens for peace and quiet — but sees man performing lewd act

Many retreat to the Singapore Botanic Gardens to reconnect with nature, but one visitor's experience was marred by a man allegedly performing a lewd act in public.

Stomper H told Stomp she was left disgusted after witnessing the man in the midst of the act on Feb 12 at about 6pm.

"I went for some peace and quiet but ended up seeing something really simi sai (disgusting)," she said.

"At first, I thought he was a gardener but when I zoomed in, I realised he was actually 'relieving stress' right there in the open."

She added that many tourists and children were nearby at the time.

"Everyone just diam-diam (kept quiet) and walked away fast-fast, possibly because they were scared he might go siao (crazy) and attack people," she said.

"The most geh kiang (act smart) thing is the toilet is literally just 50 metres away. Why must you do this kind of thing in public?"

When asked if she lodged any report regarding the incident, H said she simply "ran away".

