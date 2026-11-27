A woman was excited to dig into her nasi lemak until she spotted what appeared to be undercooked chicken.

Stomper thinks nasi lemak from Taman Jurong stall looks good — then gets ‘scared’ while eating chicken

A woman was excited to dig into the nasi lemak she bought at Taman Jurong Shopping Centre, but lost her appetite after spotting supposedly undercooked chicken.

Stomper Zhao said she ordered the takeaway meal from a stall at the Yung Sheng Road mall at around 7.15am on Nov 26, though she is unable to recall the shop’s name.

“Before I started eating, it looked good,” said Zhao, who had packed the food to bring back to her office.

“The next moment, it scared me.”

According to Zhao, the chicken wing in her meal was undercooked. She shared photos and a video showing the chicken with translucent-looking and pinkish flesh.

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The Stomper questioned why undercooked meat was served to customers.

She has yet to provide feedback to the stall or to the Singapore Food Agency, citing her busy schedule.

Does pink meat means it is undercooked? Not always

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), pink poultry meat may not necessarily mean that it is undercooked.

“Cooked poultry may remain pink due to chemical reactions that occur during cooking. When oven gases interact with haemoglobin in the meat tissues, it creates a pink colour,” the post explained.

This is especially common in poultry with thinner skins or those with less fat under their skin, which allows more oven gases to reach their flesh.

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