Stomper tells helmetless boy to cycle on pavement after seeing him cutting into bus lane in Sengkang

A young cyclist was spotted weaving in and out of a bus lane in Sengkang on May 28 at about 4pm.

Stomper Muhd, who witnessed the incident, expressed concern for the boy’s safety.

He shared a video showing the boy riding alongside the bus lane before moving into it among traffic and buses. The boy was not wearing a helmet.

The Stomper’s colleague, who was driving, can be heard expressing concern in the clip: “After that fall down, then my problem leh.”

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“I feel it’s very dangerous and very inconvenient for other road users,” said Muhd.

“I even wound down my window and asked him to cycle on the pavement, but he ignored me.”

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), bicycles are allowed on roads but cyclists must comply with traffic rules.

Cyclists riding on roads are required to wear helmets and should keep to the left side of the lane.

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