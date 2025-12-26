Stomper stuck at Yishun MRT station for 1 hour, SMRT says 'minor delay' was due to train fault

A commuter said he was stranded at Yishun MRT station for one hour due to a train fault on the North-South Line on the morning of Dec 26.

A confused and frustrated Stomper Faid contacted Stomp at 7.42am, noting that "no information was being passed down as to what happened".

Faid, who was travelling to Admiralty MRT station, said: "No proper instructions were given and there was poor management. Staff on the platform were also not well-informed about what would be the next course of action."

"The passengers from the faulty trains were told to go towards the front cabin to disembark."

Faid shared a video of passengers on a train moving towards the front.

He said he ended up waiting on the platform from 7.10am to 8.10am, not knowing that there were free bus services available, as commuters were not "properly informed" of this.

Train operator SMRT posted on Facebook at 7.38am that there was a "minor delay" affecting train service for eight stations on the North-South Line, between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands (towards Jurong East).

"Commuters can continue to use the train service or consider free bus services at affected stations," it said.

At 7.42am, it told commuters to expect additional travelling time due to a train fault.

SMRT said at 7.59am that train services between the affected stations were "progressively being restored".

At 8.13am, it announced that train services had resumed and free regular bus service had ended.

SMRT also posted on X at 9.13am: "We apologise for affecting your commute earlier. Thank you for your understanding."

