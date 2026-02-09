Stomper startled by MRT commuter in revealing outfit on Downtown Line

A commuter was surprised to see an individual wearing what appeared to be a revealing swimming-style outfit while travelling on the Downtown Line on Feb 5 at about 10.09pm.

Stomper Anonymous told Stomp the other commuter boarded the train at Chinatown MRT station.

"While the person's private areas were technically covered, the attire was very revealing and inappropriate for a public transport setting," the Stomper said.

"I believe such dressing is not suitable in public spaces like MRT stations and trains, where there are people of all ages."

In a video shared by Anonymous, the individual, who has long hair, is seen wearing a red sleeveless top with an off-shoulder sleeve detail, paired with red Adidas swimming briefs.

The commuter is also carrying a handbag and wearing black lace thigh-high stockings with garter-style cut-outs and athletic shoes.

The Stomper said not everyone on the crowded train appeared to notice the person, as many passengers were looking at their mobile phones.

However, the commuter observed that a nearby male passenger seemed to be holding back laughter, while another passenger was seen scrutinising the individual's attire.

"Luckily, it was a weekday night and no young children were around," the Stomper added.

He told Stomp he wanted to share the incident with the intention that "appropriate action or guidance could be taken".

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics inappropriate attire

train

mrt