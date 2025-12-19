Stomper spots child touching rear window of GetGo car: Is he in the boot?

A man has raised concerns over child safety after noticing what appeared to be a young child seated at the rear of a car along Jalan Bukit Merah.

Stomper AT told Stomp the incident happened on Dec 15 between 1pm and 2pm, while he was travelling from Henderson Road towards Hoy Fatt Road.

He said traffic was at a standstill when he noticed a small child's finger touching the rear glass panel of a Suzuki Swift in front of him, which he identified as a GetGo vehicle.

"This strongly suggests that a young child may have been seated in the boot area of the vehicle," said the Stomper.

He pointed out that the Suzuki Swift is a compact hatchback and the rear of the vehicle has a 'limited crumple zone', which could pose a serious risk of severe injury or death in the event of a collision.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is illegal for anyone under the height of 1.35m to be unsecured in a motor vehicle.

Children should be properly secured with an approved child restraint appropriate to their height and weight, or a body restraining seat belt when they are seated on a booster seat.

The Stomper said he reported the incident to GetGo out of concern for child and public road safety, but was told that the video footage he submitted was not clear enough.

"I hope GetGo or the authorities can investigate this matter and take appropriate action," he said.

Stomp has contacted GetGo for comment.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation