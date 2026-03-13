Stomper slams couple from S'pore car for littering in front of his JB shop: 'Very selfish'

A female driver and a male passenger from a Singapore-registered car were caught on camera leaving their rubbish behind in a parking lot in Malaysia.

The incident occurred on Feb 27 at around 11pm, in front of Stomper Anon's shop in Horizon Hills, Johor Bahru.

The garage owner shared CCTV footage of the incident that shows a blue Mitsubishi car pulling into the parking lot, which is relatively free of litter at this point.

A man, still in the passenger's seat, can be seen filling a red plastic bag with multiple items.

A plastic drink bottle rolls out from under the car just moments before both the man and the woman exit the vehicle.

The man does not appear to be holding anything except his phone.

According to Anon, the pair returned about 40 minutes later and pulled their car out of the lot, revealing trash scattered across the parking area — including a red plastic bag.

Anon told Stomp that he "saw a lot of rubbish scattered at the entrance" when he arrived at his garage the next morning, prompting him to check his CCTV camera.

He shared pictures showing pieces of paper, plastic bags, a spoon and empty drink bottles among other items in the parking lot.

Anon said: "This is a very selfish thing to do."

Under Malaysia's new anti-littering law, offenders can be fined up to RM2,000.

Both locals and foreigners may also be required to perform up to six months of community service, totalling no more than 12 hours.

