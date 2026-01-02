Stomper shocked to see naked man touching himself at Sentosa carpark

A driver was shocked to see a man completely naked and allegedly engaging in an indecent act at a carpark in Sentosa on Dec 22, 2025.

The Stomper told Stomp that the incident happened between 4.40pm and 5pm at the Tanjong Beach Walk open carpark.

At the time, he said he was seated inside his car waiting for a friend to arrive.

"A man returned to a nearby vehicle and opened his boot," the Stomper said. "I initially assumed he was packing up and did not pay much attention."

However, after receiving a message from his friend at about 4.50pm saying she was arriving, the Stomper looked up.

"I realised that the man was completely naked and engaging in an indecent act beside his car," he said. "I am unsure how long this had been going on prior to that moment.

"I recorded a video of the incident, after which the man began putting his clothes back on and got into his car."

The Stomper has since lodged a police report regarding the incident.

