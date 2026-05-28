Stomper shocked to see man going topless in convenience store at Balestier Road

A shopper was shocked to see a topless man inside a convenience store along Balestier Road on May 23.

Stomper L shared a photo of the man holding food items and queuing for payment at an SPC petrol station. He can be seen wearing spectacles, denim jeans and shoes — but no shirt.

“I was shocked to see this man without clothes,” L said. “It’s not acceptable, especially if there are women or kids around.”

According to the Stomper, the man was in the store for around five to 10 minutes.

Asked if there might be a reason why the man was topless, L speculated that he could have come from a nearby hotel.

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“I hope everyone can respect our country,” L added.

Is he doing anything wrong?

According to Singapore Legal Advice, it is not illegal for men to be topless in Singapore.

While public nudity is an offence that carries a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to three months in jail, this generally refers to someone being “clad in such a manner as to offend against public decency or order”.

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