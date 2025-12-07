Stomper sees runner collapse at Standard Chartered half marathon, finish line 'chaotic' with huge crowd

A Standard Chartered half marathon participant saw another runner collapse mid-race on Dec 6.

Stomper JT shared a photo of a man lying on ground being assisted by others.

"While running, I came across a participant who had collapsed along the route," said the Stomper.

"Several people immediately stepped in and began performing CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation)."

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) said organisers were aware of a runner who required medical attention during the course and was taken to hospital.

The spokesperson added: "The runner is now recovering in hospital and we thank the first responders for their quick action and medical support provided."

'This is the worst ever'

This year's SCSM was held over Dec 6 and 7. The first day was for the half marathon, 5km race and Kids Dash while the marathon, 10km and Ekiden races were on the second day.

Stomper Steven was there on the first day.

"The race at the finishing line at the Padang was chaotic, to say the least," said Steven.

"There was a huge crowd for the finisher's medal before and after collection.

"After finishing my race, I didn't get my drink until 40 minutes later due to the crowd. I saw several runners feeling unwell while standing under the sun."

Participants were moved to a medal collection point after crossing the finish line at the Padang – the first time the race is ending here since 2017 – before heading to another area to collect their goodie bags and refreshments.

Runners told The Straits Times that the number of people funnelling through led to a jam. One finisher said it took her 30 minutes to get to the race village.

Steven added: "I have participated every year and needless to say, this is the worst ever. Last year's finishing line at Merdeka Bridge was so much more orderly."

Apology

Responding to queries, the SCSM spokesperson apologised to participants, adding that the congestion occurred at a peak time for half-marathon and 5km runners with the large number of runners "putting a strain on infrastructure".

The spokesperson added: "Additional medical resources were allocated to this area to provide assistance to any participants that required it.

"Once this issue was identified the event team moved to ease congestion, opening up additional paths for participants to take, while ensuring that all still had access to hydration and post-event services."

Several runners also highlighted congestion along parts of the course, particularly the 12km to 19km mark that passed through and looped round Gardens By The Bay and the Marina Barrage.

One runner who took part in the half marathon told The Straits Times: "You can't overtake anyone... There was someone requiring a medic and the guy just couldn't reach him because it was just so narrow."

