Stomper says $198 sofa is 'wooden frame wrapped in cloth', Shopee takes action against seller

A customer was disappointed and distressed when a $198 sofa she bought on Shopee arrived looking nothing like the advertised product.

Stomper Lim told Stomp she purchased the two-seater sofa on Nov 19, 2025, as a Chinese New Year gift for her elderly aunt and uncle.

It was supposed to be delivered on Dec 5 but only arrived on Dec 28.

"The product appeared attractive online and was offered at a seemingly reasonable price," she said.

However, when Mrs Lim visited their home, she described the sofa as "nothing more than a poorly constructed wooden frame wrapped in cloth", which bore no resemblance to the listing.

She was also concerned that the structure might not be able to support the weight of her elderly relatives.

"If the unstable wooden frame were to collapse, the consequences could be severe and could result in serious injury," she said.

The Stomper immediately requested a return and refund from Shopee, but said her request was rejected three times despite what she described as "clear evidence".

"I am deeply troubled as to why Shopee would allow dishonest sellers to mislead consumers with such unprofessionally made and potentially dangerous products," she said.

After further appeals, Shopee arranged for a courier from ALP to collect the sofa, but her troubles did not stop there.

Mrs Lim claims the courier contacted her elderly aunt once and did not follow up, leaving the sofa at her aunt's home.

"This caused further stress and confusion for her, which is unacceptable," she said.

"While the amount involved is $198, the issue is not just about money. It is about trust, safety, and basic consumer rights.

"As a customer, I feel let down, ignored, and deeply disappointed. This entire experience has caused unnecessary emotional distress and is completely unacceptable."

In response to a Stomp query, a Shopee spokesperson said: "Shopee is assisting the buyer closely in arranging a return and refund.

"We have also taken action towards the seller in line with our platform policies.

"Shopee remains committed to providing a safe and reliable shopping experience for our users."

On Feb 9, Mrs Lim informed Stomp that she has received her refund and Shopee is arranging to pick up the sofa for disposal.

