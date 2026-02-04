Stomper saddened after seeing animal management activity near free-ranging chickens at Punggol park

A resident saw a pest control company conducting animal management at a park between Punggol Breeze and Punggol Spectra on Jan 16, leaving him concerned for chickens in the area.

Stomper Concerned Sad Resident told Stomp that free-ranging chickens have long been a familiar sight in the park and are regarded by many residents as part of the neighbourhood, rather than pests.

In one of the photos shared by the Stomper, a notice put up by pest control company 1800NoPests reads: "We are conducting animal management within the area. Please do not touch the structure and keep a distance."

The sign also indicated that enforcement action would be taken against tampering.

In another photo, several chickens are seen roaming near a net that has been placed on the ground.

It is unclear what type of animal management the company was carrying out, but according to its website, 1800NoPests offers bird management as part of its pest control services.

The Stomper said he was dismayed to come across the structure and a group of oblivious chickens nearby.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

"They've actually become a really heartwarming part of our community," he said.

"In a neighbourhood of high-rises and concrete, seeing them around brings a bit of kampung spirit back to Punggol.

"It's common to see neighbours who don't even know each other stop, smile and start a conversation while watching the chickens.

"It really helps make the estate feel more like a home and less like just a cluster of buildings."

The Stomper also highlighted the educational value the chickens provided for children living in the area.

"In an age where kids spend so much time on screens, having the chance to observe the growth of these birds — from chicks to adults — right at their doorstep is invaluable," he added.

"It teaches them about nature, life cycles and respecting animals in a way a textbook never could."

In recent years, wild chickens and roosters have become a common sight in Singapore's green spaces and housing estates.

While some Singaporeans delight in seeing chickens in their neighbourhoods, others complain of noise from crowing roosters, unhygienic droppings and how the birds block the road.

Stomp has reached out to 1800NoPests and the National Parks Board for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics