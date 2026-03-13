The oldest appeared to be around 13 years old, while the youngest looked to be about four or five years old. PHOTOS: STOMP

Stomper raises alarm on kids fishing illegally in Jurong Canal: 'Anything happens and the family will cry'

A passer-by was alarmed to see a group of youths, including toddlers, fishing in Jurong Canal on March 10.

Stomper C said she was walking along Jurong Park Connector when she spotted the youths in the Canal at about 5.40pm.

According to the Stomper, there were five youths in the group. The oldest appeared to be around 13 years old, while the youngest looked to be about four or five years old.

Photos taken by C show the group with at least two fishing rods. A young girl can also be seen dipping her fingers into the water.

In a video C shared, a voice off-camera can be heard telling the children to get out of the canal multiple times before they did so.

The Stomper said there did not appear to be any adults supervising the children.

"Look at these young toddlers... anything happens and the entire family will cry," she added.

Referencing the recent incident in which a 13-year-old boy was found dead in Kallang River, C said parents should be more aware of their children's movements.

The Stomper added that an elderly uncle noticed the children, but only smiled at them and continued walking.

When the group came up from the canal area, C said she spoke to them about the danger and consequences of their actions.

"One of the boys didn't look happy being (told off). My bet is they will be doing it again," the Stomper recounted.

The incident left C shaken for some time. She wondered: "What if just that one day, I didn't go for my exercise and one of them fell and drowned?

"Life is so precious, yet easily 'poof', and gone in seconds."

The Stomper subsequently reported the matter via the OneService app and received a reply on March 11, assuring her that Singapore's national water agency PUB would investigate the matter.

PUB surveilling the area

In response to Stomp's query, PUB confirmed it was alerted to the illegal fishing incident.

"The location is not a designated fishing area and there is a 'No Fishing' sign in the vicinity. PUB is carrying out surveillance in the area."

PUB added that it takes such incidents seriously as people may be at risk of falling into the water while fishing in areas not designated for fishing.

The agency reiterated the importance of fishing only in designated areas within waterways and reservoirs for public safety.

Members of the public who spot illegal fishing activities can report them to PUB's 24-hour call centre at 1800-2255-782.

