Stomper puzzled to see woman in bikini top suntanning on Geylang grass patch: 'This is not London'

A passer-by was bewildered to see a woman suntanning on a grass patch near Lorong 1 Geylang on Dec 5.

Stomper Stella spotted the woman, who was clad in a bikini top and black shorts, while driving towards Sims Avenue at about 2.40pm.

Photos show the woman lying on her stomach on a yellow mat while using her phone.

Stella quipped: "She thinks this is Kensington Park in London.

"To me, it was quite amusing because it reflects how differently people view and use open spaces. When I was in London, I often saw people lounging on the grass at Kensington Park the moment the sun appeared, even if the weather was still chilly. Sunshine is rare there, so they make the most of it anywhere they can.

"But here in Singapore, where the sun is out almost all year round, it felt strange to see someone sun tanning alone on a random patch of grass next to the bustling Kallang-to-Geylang stretch. It's just not something most of us are used to."

Seeing migrant workers have picnics and play volleyball on the grass is more the norm here, Stella noted.

"But someone lying solo in a bikini in an open public space is definitely not part of our everyday scene and isn't very much appropriate," the Stomper added.

"Of course, for many Westerners, this might feel completely normal. They're used to sunbathing anywhere there's sunshine."

Stella wondered why the woman did not just go to the beach or a swimming pool.

She told Stomp: "I'm not judging, just genuinely curious and admittedly a little amused. I guess cultural habits really do shape how we see ordinary spaces.

"So I do have a lot of questions too, lol."

View more photos in the gallery.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation