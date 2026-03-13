Stomper, netizens question lucky draw after woman seen peeking at and redrawing tickets at Fengshan CNY carnival

A Chinese New Year carnival is under scrutiny after a woman was purportedly seen peeking at and redrawing tickets during the lucky draw.

The event was hosted by the Fengshan Acacia Residents' Network (RN) on Feb 28.

Stomper Anonymous, who attended the CNY carnival with their family, shared clips of the lucky draw segment, which took place at around 12pm.

The video shows a woman holding a transparent blue box labelled 'Lucky Draw', from which she draws the tickets.

She then hands the ticket to the emcee, who announces the winning number and verifies it with participants before they pick up their red packets.

Each red packet contains a number corresponding to a prize that the winner will receive before posing for a photo.

While the winners are collecting their prizes, the woman is seen preparing the next draw. She appears to peek through the box at the tickets, redrawing multiple times before handing one to the emcee to announce.

According to the Stomper, the lucky draw had 20 prizes and was part of the ticketed event. The carnival ticket came with a tear-out portion for the draw.

"Even though the lucky draw tickets and activities are only $6, it should be carried out fairly and not dishonestly," the Stomper added.

PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper recounted: "Before the lucky draw, my family and I witnessed what seemed to be a discussion between a few RN members while looking at two lucky draw tickets.

"One of them was wearing the same red shirt as the woman drawing the tickets, so I believe the two lucky draw tickets belonged to people known to the RN committee or their families.

Anonymous did not think much of this observation until they saw how the woman was drawing the numbers "in a suspicious manner".

The Stomper said they were "unable to pinpoint if the lady successfully picked those two numbers as most of the winners were children".

Anonymous added: "I feel that a lucky draw should be fair and just. The person drawing the lucky draw numbers should be a Member of Parliament or someone unrelated to the lucky draw participants."

Netizens criticise "obvious rigging" in lucky draw

The incident was also shared on Reddit by the Stomper on March 8, where it has since garnered more than 191 upvotes and 41 comments.

The Reddit post alleged: "It looked like (the woman) might have been selecting certain tickets rather than drawing them randomly."

Many netizens criticised the lucky draw, with some even suggesting that a police report should be made.

"Why she must throw back? Really suspicious," one Redditor pointed out, while another said that the woman was "obviously rigging" the lucky draw. Another also called it "interesting behaviour".

However, another user defended the woman and suggested possible reasons for her actions.

"Maybe she just wants to make sure all the kids get a prize leh?" the netizen said. "If it's just something for the kids, then just let it be lah."

Stomp has reached out to Fengshan Community Club for more info.

