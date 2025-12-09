Stomper helps woman who hit her head on pillar and 'collapsed' on Farrer Road pavement at midnight

A woman was taken to hospital after she sustained injuries and passed out along Farrer Road on Dec 6.

Stomper Mike witnessed the incident outside Farrer Road MRT station slightly past midnight and said the woman was drunk.

"She took the train to Farrer Road and after exiting the station, she fell backwards and hit a steel pillar on the walkway," he recounted. "She collapsed on the ground and her head was bleeding. I saw dried blood stains on the pillar."

Photos taken by Mike show the barefoot woman lying on the pavement while paramedics attended to her.

"We waited for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and I helped lift her onto the ambulance before she went to the hospital," Mike added.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 12.10am and conveyed one person to National University Hospital.

View more photos in the gallery.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation