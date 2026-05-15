Stomper furious after 2 women allegedly take $100 worth of new Uniqlo pants outside Hougang flat

A Hougang resident was left furious after two pairs of newly bought Uniqlo pants were taken from a laundry rack outside her flat on the morning of May 13.

Stomper Wandee told Stomp that the incident happened between 8.18am and 8.26am at Block 830 Hougang Central.

The Stomper said the stolen items were two new pairs of Uniqlo pants — one beige and one black — which cost $49.90 each.

“I just bought them last week and haven’t even worn them yet,” she said. “I’m super angry.”

The Stomper shared CCTV footage of the incident with Stomp.

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In the footage, two young women are seen walking past the Stomper’s unit before looking over the ledge at the end of the corridor.

One of the women, dressed in a black sports bra and shorts, is later seen returning before squatting and sitting behind the laundry rack.

A pair of beige pants can then be seen being removed from the rack.

The woman subsequently walks down the stairs with the item.

She later returns and squats behind the laundry rack again. After some rustling, a pair of black pants is seen being tossed aside out of the camera’s frame.

The second woman, who is wearing a black top and baggy shorts, is then seen walking after her friend, allegedly with the second pair of pants.

In the video, the Stomper is heard commenting on the incident, saying: “She’s so young right, why does she have to do this?” and “Why she don’t know how to make money ah?”

Not the first time clothing items have been taken

Wandee said she was especially upset as she had experienced a similar incident about five years ago.

“Five years ago, my bra and shorts also went missing, but at that time there was no CCTV, so reporting to the police was (of) no use,” she said. “Luckily I have a CCTV camera now.”

She has since lodged a police report.

“I hope the police can check the lift’s CCTV and trace where they went. I hope they catch them and teach them a lesson.”

The Stomper also said she wanted to share her experience to warn others.

“I don’t want future kids to behave like this,” she said. “Don’t take things that do not belong to them — they must know what is right and wrong.”

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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