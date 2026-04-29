Stomper feels sorry for cleaner who has to clear litter outside Woodlands workers’ dorm daily

Litter was seen strewn across an industrial area in Woodlands on the morning of April 12.

Stomper Muthu observed that this has been happening on a weekly basis at Woodlands Spectrum 1. He shared a video showing trash scattered along the roadside, attracting birds.

“Every weekend, migrant workers will party with food and drinks outside their dormitory. The worst thing is, they never clear the place even though there are rubbish bins for them to use,” he said.

“The cleaner has to clean their entire area alone every morning without fail. Poor old man.”

Muthu added that he had reported the issue via the LifeSG app, but said no action was taken.

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Stomp understands the area falls under Mapletree Industrial Trust, which is managed by Mapletree Industrial Trust Management and sponsored by Mapletree Investments.

In response to a Stomp query, a Mapletree spokesperson said the company is aware of the feedback regarding littering at the Woodlands Spectrum cluster and has implemented measures to manage the situation.

These include adding more rubbish bins, increasing cleaning frequency, stepping up security patrols and on-site engagement to discourage loitering and maintain cleanliness.

“We have also been working closely with the neighbouring dormitory operator as well as relevant government agencies on monitoring and ongoing education to promote public cleanliness,” added the spokesperson.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure the cleanliness and safety within the premises.”

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