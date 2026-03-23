Stomper criticises Uniqlo’s ‘casual Raya fits’ for lacking cultural sensitivity

The photos appear to be part of an Instagram carousel post on “casual Raya fits” modelled by the Uniqlo team. PHOTOS: UNIQLO SINGAPORE

Are these Raya outfits modest and respectful?

Four days before the Hari Raya Puasa holiday, Stomper JT wrote to Stomp to express his frustration at two outfits that Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo Singapore had showcased on Instagram.

JT shared two photos showing the outfits that he felt were problematic. The photos appear to be part of an Instagram carousel post on “casual Raya fits” modelled by the Uniqlo Singapore team.

One image shows an outfit worn by a woman, who is clad in a green dress with a purple long-sleeved top layered on top. The dress ends mid-calf, and a small part of the woman’s legs can be seen above a pair of high white socks.

The second outfit, worn by a man, consists of a mint green long-sleeved top and knee-length khaki shorts.

Stomp understands that the individuals featured in the Instagram post are Uniqlo employees.

The man is wearing knee-length shorts. PHOTO: UNIQLO SINGAPORE

JT found the outfits “disappointing”.

“The outfits shown, including a hijab look with exposed legs and a man wearing shorts above the knee, does not align with Muslim dress requirements (aurat),” JT explained.

The dress ends at the mid-calf, and a small part of the employee’s legs can be seen above a pair of high white socks. PHOTO: UNIQLO SINGAPORE

In a fatwa on the wearing of headscarves in uniform services, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) defines aurat as “parts of the body, for men and women, which should be covered according to Muslim laws for the preservation of modesty”.

“Cultural sensitivity goes a long way,” said the Stomper.

Based on Stomp’s checks, the post is no longer on Uniqlo Singapore’s Instagram page.

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Uniqlo Singapore spokesperson said on March 23: “Uniqlo respects the diversity of our community and is committed to being thoughtful and sensitive when promoting styling approaches.”

The spokesperson added that the company reviews all campaigns and feedback in an effort to meet the needs of local customers.

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