Stomper concerned to see Foodpanda rider placing deliveries on ground next to waste bins in Sengkang

A Foodpanda delivery rider was seen placing deliveries on the ground next to waste bins in Sengkang, raising food safety concerns.

Stomper Eugene shared a photo of a man, who was in a motorcycle helmet and a pink and grey Foodpanda shirt, standing behind a motorcycle parked next to Block 287A Compassvale Crescent on April 6 at about 7am.

“I saw this food delivery guy sorting out his food deliveries at the rubbish bin centre. He started taking out several items and placed them on the floor,” recounted Eugene.

He said the rider’s “inconsiderate” behaviour breached food safety and could “potentially cause a food-borne illness”.

The Stomper added: “Imagine the customer collecting the food, placing it on the table and handling the contaminated plastics bags.”

He said he was sharing this to raise awareness that riders should observe proper food handling procedures.

In response to a Stomp query, a Foodpanda spokesperson said the online food-ordering platform takes food safety and hygiene standards seriously, and expects all orders to be handled with care throughout the delivery journey.

“We recognise the concerns raised and have clear guidelines in place that orders should not be placed directly on the ground. Delivery partners are required to keep items in clean, insulated delivery bags at all times,” said the spokesperson.

“Orders are securely packed by our vendors to preserve order quality during delivery, and we are reinforcing these standards with delivery partners to ensure a consistent and hygienic experience for customers.”

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