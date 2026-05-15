Stomper complains about women behaving ‘intimately’ on MRT, gets reply from LTA

A man was offended by what he felt was two women behaving intimately on an MRT train, prompting him to write to the authorities about it.

Stomper John said he was travelling on the East-West Line towards Pasir Ris on April 30 at around 12.26pm when he noticed the pair.

Photos he shared show the two women leaning closely into each other in a corner of a train cabin near City Hall MRT station.

Passenger shares concerns about public displays of affection

In an email sent on May 1, John wrote: “Is this even allowed? Girls hugging and kissing intimately in public trains. It’s causing public nuisance.”

The email was sent to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), SMRT Corporation’s customer relations, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, as well as Stomp.

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John later received a reply from LTA on May 8 thanking him for his feedback regarding public displays of affection on MRT trains.

In the email reply that was seen by Stomp, LTA said it appreciates the feedback and understands that public behaviour “can sometimes cause discomfort amongst passengers”.

The authority added that it encourages a respectful and considerate environment for all commuters.

“MRT staff also conduct checks onboard trains to remind commuters who display nuisance behaviours to stop such behaviour,” LTA said.

Nuisance behaviour in MRT stations and trains may be penalised: LTA

Commuters who ignore warnings to stop nuisance behaviour may face penalties.

Under the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, commuters who display nuisance behaviour in stations and trains may be issued a Notification of Offence, which carries a maximum penalty of $500 per offence.

MRT staff may also remove commuters who are disruptive or contact the police for more egregious cases.

“We will continue to work closely with our rail operators to reinforce the importance of maintaining a considerate environment on trains,” LTA told John. “Together, we can foster a more pleasant commuting experience.”

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