Stomper claims Geylang neighbour shouted and spat at him after reporting corridor smoking

A Geylang resident said he was left "humiliated" and "traumatised" after a heated confrontation with neighbours on Dec 18.

Stomper D told Stomp the incident happened after he had reported his neighbours to the authorities for smoking along the common corridor.

"I was verbally abused, spat on the face and almost physically assaulted," he said, adding that the police were called.

The Stomper claimed that on two separate occasions, one neighbour wanted to "assault" him for taking photos of them smoking.

"In both instances, the police were called," he said.

Since then, D alleged that hostility from two neighbouring units escalated, with repeated confrontations in the corridor and lift.

"They kept baiting me," he said. "This aggression led me to report other issues to various agencies."

In CCTV and phone-recorded clips shared with Stomp, a man in a white shirt is seen approaching D's door and telling him to come out, while another man in a blue shirt stands nearby and records the confrontation on his phone.

In the footage, both the Stomper and his neighbour accuse each other of being bullies.

His neighbour is also heard accusing D of being a "coward".

D shouts back: "I come out with you and you don't even do anything. Only shout and spit."

His neighbour tells the Stomper to "go and find a job", "grow up" and "don't stay home the whole day and do nothing".

D claims the man in white tried to provoke him into retaliating physically, which he did not do.

"I didn't retaliate," he said. "You can see one of them recording me while the other tried to bait me."

While the alleged spitting was not captured on camera, D said he later overheard the man in white telling a police officer that saliva might have come out because he was "too agitated".

D added that his CCTV system is motion-activated and does not record continuously.

Describing the emotional toll, he said: "I am seriously traumatised and humiliated, having to suffer years of bullying from them."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and they are looking into the matter.

