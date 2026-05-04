Stomper claims family had headaches after eating noodles that tasted like ‘detergent’, SFA looking into matter

A Stomper has claimed that the pork noodles he ordered for lunch had an unusual taste, and that he and two other family members later experienced headaches.

Stomper David said he ordered from Tai Wah Pork Noodle at 40 Holland Drive via GrabFood on April 13 at about 12.29pm.

“The food came and tasted of either liquid detergent or air freshener,” he said. “We ate a few mouthfuls and started having headaches, all three of us.”

David said he was concerned the incident could pose risks to others.

“This may be intentional poisoning or some prank that might end (up) with people being poisoned and could be life-threatening,” he said.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

When asked if they had sought medical attention, David said they had not, adding that the headaches had subsided by April 15.

Grab, SFA respond

In a response to David seen by Stomp, Grab apologised for the experience and said it would investigate the matter.

“Your well-being is important, and we take such matters very seriously,” the company said.

Grab added that it has forwarded the feedback to the merchant for internal investigation, and that its quality team would conduct a review. Appropriate action would be taken if any negligence is found.

It said it has issued a full refund for the order, which cost $26.90.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it is looking into the matter.

SFA said food safety is a joint responsibility and that it takes feedback alleging poor food safety practices seriously.

Members of the public with concerns can report them via SFA’s online feedback form.

Stomp has contacted Grab and Tai Wah Pork Noodle for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics food safety

food

noodle

SFA

grab

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.