Stomper catches men allegedly taking items from parcels at Jurong block, police investigating

Two men were caught allegedly taking items from parcels left at Block 694 Jurong West Central 1 on May 21.

Stomper Nur said she witnessed the incident near a rubbish collection area at about 9.20pm and confronted the pair before calling the police.

“I saw two men taking parcels and removing items from them,” she said.

“This is all hard-earned money that people used to buy things for their children or family members, and yet these kinds of people are trying to steal their things.”

Nur said she was unsure whether any of the parcels that had allegedly been tampered with belonged to her or her family.

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Videos and photos shared with Stomp show several parcels, some bearing SPX Express labels, scattered near a rubbish collection point.

The Stomper can be heard confronting the men as one of them appears to be speaking on the phone.

According to Nur, the two men allegedly thought the parcels had been discarded.

“The two guys thought this was rubbish, so I tried to tell them this was not trash but items bought with people’s hard-earned money,” she said.

“I told them they cannot run and that I was calling ‘999’. These boxes all had names on them.”

Nur alleged that the men had taken items including earpieces, headphones and clothing.

She added that items allegedly taken by the men could be seen in a red plastic bag in the videos. The pair were also allegedly seen removing items from a backpack after being confronted.

PHOTO: STOMP

Nur said she spoke to police officers at the scene until about 12.30am.

Two men assisting with police investigations

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of dishonest misappropriation of property at the said block.

“Two men, aged 42 and 50, are assisting with investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has contacted SPX Express for comment.

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