Stomper can't understand how Audi turned upside-down at Meyer Road, driver taken to hospital
Andre
A car turned turtle at Meyer Road in Katong on the morning of Dec 29.
Stomper Andre shared a photo of the upside-down silver Audi A3 sedan near the Margate Road junction.
"I can't understand how this can happen at 11am along a stretch of road in a residential area with heavy traffic and speed bumps," said the Stomper.
Two Traffic Police officers can be seen next to the car.
He also shared a photo of a damaged wall where the car presumably hit.
In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted at about 10.15am to the accident along Meyer Road towards Fort Road.
The car was believed to have "self-skidded".
The 29-year-old woman who drove the car was conscious when taken to the hospital.
She is also assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.