Stomper Aditi confronted a woman sitting on a swing at Marine Cove Playground (left) as her daughter waited for her turn (right). PHOTOS: STOMP

Stomper calls out woman hogging swing at Marine Cove Playground as kids queue in heat

A woman allegedly hogged a swing at a playground in East Coast Park while kids waited in line under the hot sun on April 26.

Stomper Aditi said the incident occurred at Marine Cove Playground, near The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, at about 11am.

She said the woman remained on the swing for about 20 minutes and claimed she was reserving it for another child who had stepped away.

“My four-year-old child was first in the queue and was upset while waiting,” the Stomper said.

She added that other children, including toddlers, were also waiting in the heat for their turn.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“It was very hot, and several kids were standing around waiting while she stayed on the swing,” Aditi said, noting that temperatures were around 30°C but felt like 34°C.

She said she approached the woman to ask if her child could have a brief turn.

“I explained that my child was upset and hoped for a short turn, especially given the heat, but the lady said ‘no’ and refused to get off,” she said.

According to the Stomper, the woman continued to sit on the swing despite being told that other children were waiting and that there was no system for reserving playground equipment.

The Stomper also claimed that the woman appeared unfazed even when she began recording the situation.

In videos shared with Stomp, the woman is seen seated on the swing as children stand nearby, apparently waiting for a turn.

The woman can be heard asking, “Am I pretty in your video?” as Aditi calls her out for not giving up the swing.

“She was not shaken even when others were waiting or when the situation was being recorded,” the Stomper said. “It showed a lack of consideration for others.”

Aditi described the incident as inconsiderate and said it highlighted the need for better etiquette when using shared public spaces.

“I believe there should be more awareness and consideration, especially during busy periods,” she added.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics playground

inconsiderate

East Coast Park

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.