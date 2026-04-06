The incident occurred at Block 338 Sembawang Crescent on April 1. PHOTO: STOMP

Stomper calls out ‘irresponsible’ pet owner for not picking up dog poop in Sembawang

A driver was peeved at the sight of a dog owner failing to clean up her shiba inu’s poop on April 1.

Stomper Daniel said he was at Block 338 Sembawang Crescent to pick up a customer at around 3.25pm when he spotted a young lady and her dog on a grass patch.

The shiba inu was squatting in a posture that suggested it was defecating. The woman subsequently looked around before walking away with her dog, without cleaning up the mess.

“Very irresponsible dog owner who saw the poo but did not clean it up,” remarked Daniel.

Daniel observed that the woman appeared “nervous”, tugging at her dog’s leash to leave not long after it finished defecating.

“⁠As a dog owner myself, this shouldn’t have happened,” said Daniel. He told Stomp that his own practice is to clean up the droppings immediately with a dog poo bag – easily found on online shopping platforms.

According to National Environment Agency (NEA) regulations, pet owners are required to clean up after their pets defecate. Owners who do not clean up after their pets in public areas can be fined up to $1,000.

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