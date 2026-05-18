Stomper calls out bus driver for allegedly not stopping at red light, SBS Transit says he followed traffic regulations

A motorist raised concerns over what he described as “reckless driving” along Upper Serangoon Road after a bus driver appeared to cut it close with a red light.

Stomper Anonymous shared dashcam footage of the incident, which occurred the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Braddell Road on May 2 at around 5.05pm.

The clip shows bus service 100 leaving a bus stop and driving through the junction just as the traffic light turns red.

“The bus might have collided head-on with cars making u-turns from Braddell Road,” Anonymous claimed.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The Stomper, who described the junction as “very wide and long”, criticised the risk taken by the bus driver, especially with passengers on board.

He added that he had previously witnessed similar situations in which vehicles travelling along Upper Serangoon Road nearly collided with cars making u-turns from Braddell Road.

In response to a Stomp query, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the company has reviewed the incident.

“The bus had already crossed the stop line before the traffic lights turned red,” Mrs Wu said. “The bus captain then proceeded in accordance with traffic regulations.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.