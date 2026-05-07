Mdm Cheng noticed that her neighbour of 26 years had set up an altar and built a mini garden on March 27.

Stomper angered by neighbour’s ‘illegal’ altar and ‘personal garden’ in common area

A woman has expressed frustration over her neighbour’s “personal mini garden” and altar, which occupy the common area at Block 138 Serangoon North Avenue 2.

Stomper Mdm Cheng said she began noticing around March 27 that her neighbour of 26 years had set up an altar to an unknown deity, along with a small garden, in the common area.

Believing it was illegal to occupy shared areas with personal belongings, Mdm Cheng took photos of the set-up and reported it via the OneService app, as well as by email to the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

“In the first week of April, the relationship manager visited us and explicitly and strongly reiterated that it is illegal to build a garden with altar (in the common area),” said Mdm Cheng.

However, she claimed that no penalties were mentioned for committing the offence.

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Despite the visit from the town council, Mdm Cheng said her neighbour did not remove the items.

“My neighbour doubled down and built an upgraded version of a garden, with enclosure, and removed plants and vegetation at the common area,” Mdm Cheng said.

When asked if she had approached her neighbour directly about the issue, the Stomper said she had not.

“They are extremely private... I do not dare to go near them,” she said.

She added that while her neighbour’s space appeared developed, the area outside her own unit remained “hideous and barren”.

“Why I never build a garden too is simply because it is illegal and may incur penalties,” said the Stomper.

“If my neighbor can built his garden with an altar, we would also like to move our four-faced Buddha altar outdoors in front of our unit like them,” she said.

Mdm Cheng said her family currently prays indoors due to the “limitations” of public housing.

Town council will continue to monitor situation

In response to Stomp’s queries, an AHTC representative said the town council has been following up on Mdm Cheng’s feedback.

“We have previously engaged the resident concerned to reiterate the need to be mindful of the placement of items in common areas and obtained his cooperation,” said the representative.

The town council added that it would continue to monitor the situation closely.

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