No injuries were reported in the fire, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force. PHOTO: STOMP

Stomper ‘afraid of explosion’ after seeing black smoke and flames from boom lift fire in Sembawang

A woman was on her way to meet a friend in Sembawang on April 7 when she encountered a fire at a construction site.

Stomper Izzy was driving towards Forest Hills Condominium at around 4pm when she saw black smoke in the air. She initially thought that a “massive praying session” was taking place.

As her car got closer to the source of the smoke, Izzy noticed construction equipment, including a boom lift, on fire.

At the time, the fire appeared to be small and there were a few workers standing by the roadside – but things soon changed.

“When we turned back after about 10 minutes, the fire was bigger and there was more black smoke,” Izzy recounted.

Izzy told Stomp she had been afraid that the fire would grow and cause an explosion, since the construction equipment might be filled with combustible fuel.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire along Sembawang Road at around 4.05pm.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a boom lift. SCDF extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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