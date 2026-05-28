Stomper M alleged that there are six cats in the neighbouring unit.

‘Stench can kill sleep’: Resident complains of cat urine and faeces outside Serangoon flat

A Serangoon resident says he has been struggling with what he described as persistent hygiene and odour issues allegedly linked to his neighbour’s cats.

Stomper M, who said he moved into Block 223A Serangoon Avenue 4 earlier in March, claimed that cat urine and faeces are frequently found along the common corridor outside a neighbouring unit.

“The smell is unbearable,” he said, adding that the stench can allegedly be detected upon stepping out of the lift, and has worsened over time.

According to M, the issue initially started with small amounts of urine and droppings, but has since escalated with “larger poops and more urination”.

The Stomper said he had to call for cleaning assistance from the town council’s Essential Maintenance Service Unit (EMSU) after finding cat waste along the corridor, as he was concerned about hygiene and germs in shared spaces.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

M added that he and his housemate, a 68-year-old woman, have to shut their windows at night because of the odour.

“The stench can kill sleep. It’s worse than any Hong Kong feet,” he added, referring to the pungent odour of athlete's foot.

Photos taken by the Stomper show what appear to be faeces smeared on the ground and cats sitting outside the neighbouring unit.

The Stomper and his 68-year-old housemate have to close their windows at night due to the odour. PHOTO: STOMP

M claimed there were “six full grown cats” in the unit, some of which looked “yellowish” and “dirty”.

According to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), up to two cats and one dog from an approved breed can be kept in a Housing Board (HDB) unit.

However, to allow pet owners to ease into the changes in cat ownership regulations, AVS has introduced a two-year transition period from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2026.

During this period, those keeping cats beyond the allowable limit can continue to keep their existing cats if they apply for licenses.

Town council aware of ‘disamenities’

Responding to Stomp’s queries, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) said on May 24 that it is aware of feedback regarding “reported disamenities” at the block.

“Our officers have conducted site visits and engaged the relevant parties,” the town council said.

“Where the common areas are concerned, the town council has reminded the pet owners to clean up after their pets so as to minimise inconvenience to other residents.”

AHTC added that educational posters on hygiene and responsible pet ownership have been put up in affected areas. Cleaning and treatment of the common corridor have also been carried out to address hygiene concerns and odours.

However, AHTC noted that pet ownership matters fall under the purview of relevant authorities and may require the involvement of animal welfare groups.

The town council said it will continue maintaining common areas and work with relevant agencies where necessary.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics Singapore Seen

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.