Spotted in Yishun: S'pore car had taped-over licence plate allegedly to get RON95 at Johor petrol station

The Singapore-registered car caught on camera with a taped-over licence plate at a Malaysian petrol station was purportedly spotted in Yishun.

The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta was allegedly pumping RON95 petrol into the car in Kulai, Johor, on Jan 3.

Stomper Rick and Anonymous alerted Stomp to a video circulating online of the car with its licence plate that appeared to have black tape covering the first letter S and the last letter M, allegedly to conceal the fact that the car is a Singapore-registered vehicle.

RON95 petrol in Malaysia is currently subsidised for Malaysian citizens, and foreign-registered vehicles are restricted from buying it.

In the video, the driver was asked whether he was Singaporean by the person recording the video.

The driver can be heard repeatedly insisting that he was Malaysian.

"Confirm, confirm, 100 per cent, boss," he said.

Unconvinced, the man threatened to call the police. A woman from the Volkswagen then appeared and tried to fend off the man as the car drove away for a few metres.

It then stopped to let the woman board before the video ends.

Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has since said it is probing claims involving a driver of a foreign-registered vehicle allegedly filling up his tank with RON95 petrol, reported New Straits Times.

Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said action would be taken against the vehicle owner if the number plate was found to violate regulations.

He added that the incident was believed to have occurred on Jan 3 at 10.35pm, but the report was received only on Jan 4 at 10.05am.

"The police will trace the vehicle owner, and if the number plate is found to contravene the regulations, we will issue a summons," he said.

The Volkswagen has since been spotted in Yishun on Jan 4, according to a post by SGRV Front Man.

Netizens were quick to weigh in on the incident.

One noted: "The act of camouflaging the licence plate partially is already a traffic offence."

A Redditor commented: "Because of these few clowns, the whole Singapore kena labelled as cheapo lol."

Another Reddit user highlighted the small price difference involved, writing: "RON95 costs 2.56 ringgit (subsidy removed), RON97 3.16 ringgit. Difference of 0.6 ringgit per litre and he still wants to risk breaking the law and create trouble for the petrol station."

