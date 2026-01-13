S'pore-bound SIA plane turns back to Japan, passengers stuck in cabin for 8 hours as flight cancelled

Singapore Airlines passengers were stuck on a plane for eight hours as their Singapore-bound flight turned back to Sapporo, Japan, and was eventually cancelled.

Stomper Jermaine said SQ661 flight from New Chitose Airport on Jan 10 was supposed to take off at 9.30am, but was delayed.

"We first took to the air at around 10.30am, but at around 11.25am, we were informed that the plane had to return to the airport due to problems with the air pressure," recounted the Stomper.

As they waited on the plane, passengers were told that checks had to be done, and they might be able to fly again by 1.15pm.

At 2.15pm, they were informed the plane would no longer be able to take off.

"The worst part was the management of the whole situation, as buses were supposed to come and take passengers back to the terminal," said Jermaine.

"But at 3.20pm, we were told the buses would take a while, so we were served food in the meantime. When the buses finally came, we heard that there was only one bus going back and forth, taking 20 passengers at a time."

It had been a long day for the Stomper, who said: "As a family seated in economy, we had been on this flight since 9am and finally left the plane and boarded the bus at 5.36pm, meaning we had sat on the plane with barely any news for eight hours."

But the nightmare wasn't over, said Jermaine.

"Once we got back to the airport terminal, there was no semblance of this ordeal ending anytime soon," she said.

"All we knew was that one queue was for flights and one was for accommodations. No one was helping us, and we had to get information from other passengers."

"We trusted that the airline would settle everything for us based on the email they sent, but they ended up sending us to hotels more than an hour away. Many passengers ended up having to make their own arrangements.

"Even after that, as we managed to exit the departure area, many of us were stuck as every single taxi company had no taxis. It was a nightmare that never ended."

The Stomper's flight was rescheduled for the next day at 10.30am under a different flight number, SQ9661.

"But because of bad management, most of the passengers were still left queuing to check in well past 10am," she said.

The plane eventually took off at 11am.

The Stomper called it a "truly upsetting" experience, adding: "We all wanted to get home to our loved ones in Singapore."

In response to a Stomp query, an SIA spokesperson said the airline sincerely apologises to all 301 customers on flight SQ661 that was scheduled to operate from Sapporo to Singapore on Jan 10.

Shortly after take-off at 10.14am, the Airbus returned to Sapporo due to a technical issue. On arrival, the aircraft was assigned a remote parking bay at the airport as engineers investigated the issue. As more time was needed for the investigation, SIA cancelled the flight at 2.15pm.

The spokesperson said: "Customers were provided refreshments and meals on board the aircraft while waiting for ramp buses to the terminal, and as SIA arranged hotel accommodation in Sapporo and Chitose.

"Due to the peak travel season constraints in Sapporo, ramp bus availability was limited and we regret that disembarkation took longer than expected. The final group of customers disembarked after 5pm."

She added that seat availability on other flights from Sapporo to Singapore was also limited due to the peak travel season.

"SIA provided the affected customers with regular updates, and arranged hotel accommodation, land transport options, and meals in Sapporo and Chitose where possible," shared the spokesperson.

"SIA will also reimburse customers for alternative arrangements made for their hotel accommodation and meals."

On Jan 11, the airline operated a "ferry flight" that departed from Sapporo at 10.57am and landed in Singapore at 6.24pm.

The spokesperson added: "SIA also assisted customers with rebooking their connecting flights from Singapore.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority."

