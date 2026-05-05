SMRT bus driver suspended after hitting Bukit Panjang bus stop shelter, dislodging part of roof

An SMRT bus driver has been suspended after a bus struck a bus stop shelter outside Bukit Panjang Plaza, dislodging part of its roof.

Stomper Tom alerted Stomp to the incident involving a double-decker bus on May 3 at about 5.20pm along Jelebu Road.

A video he shared shows part of the shelter roof dislodged, with debris scattered on the ground.

No injuries reported

In response to Stomp’s queries, SMRT said bus service 972 was moving off from the stop when the upper left rear of the vehicle struck the shelter.

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“There were no reported injuries and all the passengers alighted safely at the bus stop to continue their journey on another bus,” said Mr Vincent Gay, deputy managing director at SMRT Buses.

“We are sorry for any alarm or inconvenience caused.

“The bus captain has been suspended from driving duties as we conduct our internal investigations.”

The police told Stomp they were alerted to the accident at 5.25pm. They confirmed no injuries were reported and that a 41-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.

Another Stomper, Yeow, who visited the site on May 4, said the damaged roof had been removed and replaced with a temporary shelter.

PHOTO: STOMP

“I saw this bus stop without a roof at Bukit Panjang,” he said. “I heard the news and when I got there, the roof had been removed and replaced with a temporary one.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

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