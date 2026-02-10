Smoke seen rising from canal near Jurong Point — turns out to be battery pack

Smoke was seen rising from a canal near Jurong Point on Feb 7.

Stomper Aiden alerted Stomp to the incident and said he was unsure what the source of the smoke was, but suspected it could be an e-bike battery.

According to Aiden, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrived and sprayed water on the item before retrieving it.

He shared photos showing a fire engine at the scene and a blue rectangular object lying along the edge of a canal.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at Jurong West Central 3 at about 12.55pm.

"Upon SCDF'S arrival, smoke was seen emitting from a battery pack along a canal," an SCDF spokesperson said.

Firefighters then used a water jet to damp down the batteries.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF said members of the public can access fire-safety tips relating to active mobility devices through the Be Device-Safe Programme information pack.

