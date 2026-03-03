'Smart' youths make noise at Chai Chee playground just before quiet hours, 'totally ignore' residents' protests

Nighttime noise from groups of youths at a playground in Chai Chee has left some residents frustrated.

Stomper Lee said that since Feb 19, teenagers have been gathering nightly at the playground near Block 43 at around 9.30pm.

"Every night around 9.30pm onwards, groups of young people gather at Chai Chee Block 43 playground making noises, screaming and shouting," he said.

"They totally ignore protests from the residents."

According to Lee, the youths appear to be between 13 and 16 years old.

He added that they seem aware of the noise guidelines.

"They are pretty smart because they will disperse sometime after 10.30pm, therefore not violating the rules," he said.

The Stomper noted that the group did not show up on the evening of Feb 24, possibly due to the rain.

"I'm not too sure about the rest (of the residents) but I have not notified any authorities yet," he added.

In a video shared with Stomp, three people can be seen playing at the swings while roughly 10 others are gathered near the slide. Loud laughter and squeals can be heard, though it is not possible to make out any speech.

According to joint guidelines by the Housing & Development Board, OneService and National Environment Agency, residents are encouraged to be considerate towards their neighbours and observe quiet hours between 10.30pm and 7am.

The guidelines advise residents experiencing noise issues to first speak with their neighbours where possible.

If the matter cannot be resolved, residents may seek help from grassroots leaders to facilitate discussion, or consider mediation at the Community Mediation Centre.

If mediation fails, residents may pursue legal recourse via the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals, which hear disputes involving unreasonable interference with the enjoyment of one's residence.

Town council responds

In response to Stomp's queries, East Coast Town Council said it is aware of the feedback and empathises with residents' concerns.

"We will be putting up advisory notices at the playground within this week to remind users to keep noise levels down and to be considerate of residents, especially during the evening hours," said a representative from the town council.

Should the noise disturbances persist, the town council advised residents to contact the Neighbourhood Police Centre, which can take necessary enforcement action against excessive noise in public spaces.

