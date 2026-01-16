SingPost apologises for 'miscommunication' after vPost tells customer he used wrong US warehouse address

Singapore Post has apologised for a "miscommunication" after vPost informed a customer that he used the wrong US warehouse address for shipping.

Stomper T had turned to vPost because he was ordering from a US seller who does not ship internationally. The seller would send the order to a vPost warehouse in the US, which would then forward the parcel to the customer in Singapore.

The Stomper had asked the seller to send his order to 13802 NE Airport Way, Portland, Oregon 97230, which is listed on the vPost website as its USA Warehouse 2.

T said: "After placing the order, I went to read the Google reviews about vPost and realised that the given address might not be available anymore. So I sent an email to vPost to verify.

"It turned out the vPost warehouse address given was indeed wrong."

That was according to vPost's Jan 12 reply, which said: "Please be informed that the vPost warehouse at 13802 NE Airport Way, Portland, Oregon 97230, has been permanently closed. Any parcels sent to this address will not be accepted or processed...

"We strongly recommend reviewing your vPost account for the most up-to-date warehouse details before placing future orders to prevent any delivery issues. For items already en route to the previous warehouse, please contact the merchant to raise a dispute."

T told Stomp: "Their website notice about the USA warehouse change was wrong as the obsoleted address is not correctly reflected. If the Warehouse 2 address is closed, they need to remove it from users' accounts."

He wrote back to vPost: "Thanks for the prompt reply, but this is a horrible screw-up by vPost.

"I logged into vPost and referred to the address given. USA Warehouse 1 had brackets in the address and was not usable. So I used Warehouse 2, which is 97230...

"Whoever updated the website and user account code needs to get it right. Now I've wasted money sending my shipment to nowhere. Can vPost offer any solution?"

T told Stomp: "Sadly, they offered no solution for their mistake and hinted that the customer was not using the latest account info."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for SingPost, which operates vPost, said: "We acknowledge that a miscommunication occurred with the affected customer regarding the vPost US Warehouse 2 address.

"We have since extended our sincere apologies and provided full clarification directly to the individual."

The spokesperson confirmed that the address currently listed on the vPost website remains fully valid and operational.

So the Stomper did use the correct US Warehouse 2 address and the reply he received from vPost was wrong.

T told Stomp that SingPost had reached out to him too.

"They updated me that they gave me the wrong information," said the Stomper.

"They really ought to work on their service quality."

