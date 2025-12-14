Simba customers angry after hours-long queue for 'best deal in S'pore telecom history' ends with nothing

What was supposed to be a straightforward weekend promotion rolled out by local telco Simba has left many loyal customers angry about being turned away after queuing for hours.

As part of its fifth birthday celebration, Simba Telecom (formerly TPG Singapore), announced a promotion via text message to its users.

From Dec 12 to 14, users who visit any Simba Service Centre can "recharge $60 and get $120 credits" and "$20 off 10Gbps broadband".

The message added that the offer was valid from 3pm to 4pm.

Stomper X, who was at the Simba outlet at Pasir Ris Mall, thought this was the "best deal in Singapore telecom history, mobile and broadband".

Sharing a video of a long queue, he said: "SingTel should look into reducing broadband and mobile prices.

"Simba is the cheapest and most reliable telecom provider."

Less enthused was Stomper Ignatius, who described the chaotic situation on Dec 13 at Clementi Central, where he began queuing at 2.45pm.

"Due to the overwhelming response, the crowd was huge and after two hours, (Simba staff) cancelled the promotion and asked us to come back the next day at 2pm to queue again," Igantius told Stomp.

The Stomper added this move angered customers, who then demanded that the Simba staff take down their contact numbers to activate the promotion online.

"They should have done it online instead of asking the customers to queue up physically," said the Stomper.

Ignatius was not the only Simba customer roaring with anger. Many took to social media to air their frustrations about the long queues.

Reddit user SnOOpyExpress posted a photo of the queue situation at Tampines MRT station on Dec 13, bemoaning the long queue and "painfully slow" process.

SnOOpyExpress wrote: "The counter staff usually have just one smartphone equipped for this task, having to collect the cash and/or give change, get our number, key in and then inform us to check the top up SMS. Add a few questions from the uncles, aunties and the foreigners, the wait time easily extended.

"Is this deliberate or just lack of forward-thinking and planning?"

TikTok user @deltacharlie2022, who was also at Simba's Tampines MRT station outlet, posted a video to share his exasperation, showing the snaking lines at the outlet, which extended around two corners.

In his video caption, the user claimed that Simba staff had "just dispersed the disappointed and frustrated crowd" by announcing that the "system (was) down".

A long-term Simba user, who only wanted to be known as Emelie, spoke to Stomp about her confusion over the offer.

The telco's text message on Dec 13 had indicated that the offer was valid only from 3pm to 4pm. However, when she clicked on the accompanying link, she noted that only two outlets were open at that time, Kaki Bukit and Somerset.

"Those places are quite far away, so I didn't bother," said the semi-retired 54-year-old, who has been using Simba for a few years.

"With only two outlets open from 3pm to 4pm, it's like they don't want people to redeem the offer."

In response to comments on Facebook, Simba replied: "We understand your concern about service speed and are doing our best to ensure efficient service. While we cannot confirm the exact number of counters open at all locations, we aim to serve as many customers as possible during the promo window."

Replying to another comment about opening hours, the telco confirmed: "The participating locations listed here simba.sg/collect will be open specifically for the offer Dec 12 to 14 during that time."

Stomp has reached out to Simba for comment.

