'Shouldn’t jaywalkers be fined?': Man takes own sweet time crossing road during red light in Bedok

A man was caught on camera crossing the road during a red light, showing no urgency or regard for safety.

The incident, shared by Stomper Anonymous, occurred at the carpark entrance of Bedok Residences on March 7 at around 8pm.

Dashcam footage shows the man crossing the road just as the traffic light turned green for vehicles.

The driver can be seen driving slowly as the man continued crossing the road at a seemingly leisurely pace.

Anonymous pointed out the man showed "no regard for traffic rules", noting that he was also holding his phone and "taking his own sweet time".

The Stomper said: "He saw the traffic light turn green for cars, but he still crossed the road.

"Shouldn’t jaywalkers be fined?"

Crossing the road on a red light is an offence that carries a $50 fine.

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