'She totally lost it': Man's date ruins his night after getting tipsy, offers to split $160 bill but goes MIA

Modern dating is a nightmare these days – and one man's experience proves it.

Stomper Bee, 25, said he had a "really bad date experience" with a slightly older woman, who offered but failed to pay for her share of their date.

Bee met 28-year-old Trish via a dating app, and they agreed to have dinner at OPVS 2 Oyster Bar & Grill in Boat Quay on Feb 9. From there, a series of events unfolded that left a sour taste in his mouth.

"She came about 30 minutes late, and the thing that struck me was that the moment she arrived, she started ordering (alcoholic) drinks," Bee recounted.

According to the Stomper, his date had seven glasses of double-shot vodka with Sprite and some food throughout the night – which Bee was quick to disclaim that he had been "okay" to pay for.

However, Trish insisted on splitting the bill as she felt it was "basic etiquette" and "only right".

Bee eventually footed the $160 bill first. The pair were about to leave the restaurant when Trish, who had gotten tipsy, "totally lost it".

"She started talking rubbish, telling me that she had no PayNow while we were trying to pay for a cab to our next destination, so I paid again," Bee added.

The pair ended up at a nightclub run by Bee's father, where they continued to have drinks, which were paid for by Bee. The Stomper admitted that he was "a little upset" by this point, but did not know how to end the date.

"She completely ruined the night by being tipsy and making me embarrassed," he lamented. Trish also attempted to speak to him in "broken Korean" throughout their date, which made him "cringe".

After a few hours, Trish insisted that Bee send her home. However, Bee said he "sent her down to take a cab, threw her in the cab and went back for drinks" instead.

The next day, Trish promised Bee that she would transfer him the money she owed him by 10pm – and also asked him out again.

Texts shared with Stomp show Trish saying she felt "super bad" that Bee had paid for their dinner and drinks.

Trish claimed she felt 'super bad' that Bee had paid, after they had agreed to go dutch. PHOTO: STOMP

"Obviously, I was uncomfortable, so I rejected (her)," Bee clarified, and instead asked Trish when she would be paying him back.

However, Trish only replied one day later to say that she had "gotten drunk and forgotten to pay".

"She confirmed my PayNow number with me again and went missing once more."

"I mean, I'm okay with paying. Just don't keep saying that you want to split the bill and tell me about etiquette, which you clearly don't have," bemoaned Bee, who was also frustrated that his date had continuously ordered alcohol when she was not able to hold her liquor.

"I'm totally turned off by this type of person. We've had completely no conversations after that."

