SFA looking into case of potatoes with black spots found in Saizeriya meal

A man lodged a food safety complaint after discovering what he described as "rotten" potatoes in a grilled salmon dish he had ordered from Saizeriya at Hillion Mall.

Stomper Kelvin told Stomp that the order was placed via GrabFood on Jan 4 at about 5.30pm.

He shared that he discovered the black spots on the potatoes after his daughter had consumed some of it.

"The potatoes in the grilled salmon were spoiled and this is a health and safety issue, as rotten potatoes can cause food poisoning," he said.

"Rotten potatoes can contain toxins (like solanine) and harmful bacteria that cause foodborne illness.

"We paid for fresh, safe food and this is a breach of that basic expectation.

"A reputable business needs to know about supply chain or quality control failures."

He shared photos showing black spots in the cooked potatoes.

PHOTO: STOMP

While black spots in potatoes can often be due to internal bruising or sugar concentration and are generally harmless, they can also be an early sign of decay.

Kelvin initially reported the issue through the GrabFood platform and was later contacted by a member of Grab's Safety Response team.

He also made an individual report to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), requesting that the incident and the food establishment involved be investigated.

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said it is looking into the matter.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility," an SFA spokesperson said. "While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices. As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained."

The Stomper also praised a Grab Safety Response officer who followed up on the case, saying he showed professionalism and concern by advising the customer to monitor his daughter's condition and seek medical attention if necessary.

Grab told Stomp it takes food safety reports seriously and aims to resolve such cases quickly.

"We are glad that our team could step in and support our customer with the care they deserve," a Grab spokesperson said. "On a platform like Grab, looking after our community is at the heart of what we do — especially when it comes to food quality and safety.

"We take every report seriously, and our focus is on resolving issues quickly for our customers while working closely with our merchant-partners to keep standards high."

Stomp has reached out to Saizeriya for comment.

