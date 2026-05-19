SFA looking into case of rats feasting on veggies outside Amoy Street restaurant, eatery says items not theirs

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is looking into a case in which rats were seen feeding on food left outside a restaurant in Chinatown in the wee hours of May 9.

However, the restaurant has since told Stomp that the food items shown in the video do not belong to them.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video taken at around 4.30am showing “two to three rats” on a table outside the 22 Amoy Street restaurant.

“This is not the first time I have seen this,” said the Stomper. “The first time, I gave feedback to the shop so they should know this well enough. The second time, I took a video and sent it to Stomp.”

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According to Anonymous, the rats appeared to be feeding on vegetables placed in plastic bags on the table.

Stomper worried about food contamination

The Stomper expressed hygiene concerns and said: “Are we putting hantavirus into our mouths? This is my main worry, so I hope to create awareness on how disease can spread.”

Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), also known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), is a zoonotic, viral respiratory disease. It is caused by germs that can spread between animals and humans.

Anonymous added that contamination can be difficult to trace because food is handled by multiple parties before being consumed.

“From farm to seller to rat, then to kitchen helper and chef to cook and serve on the table,” he said. “Life goes on when there is no food poisoning, but who is to blame when someone’s life is in danger?”

The Stomper said he has not seen the vegetables outside the premises since reporting the matter to SFA on May 12, “but I’m not sure if it’s because I drove past too early or what”.

Restaurant cooperating with authorities

When contacted by Stomp, the restaurant confirmed that the authorities had visited “several days in a row” to “understand the situation”.

The restaurant maintained that the food items outside their premises did not belong to them. It added that operations usually begin at 8am and deliveries are typically sent directly to the restaurant at around 10am.

It also said it has pest control contracts and records, daily delivery receipts and videos, as well as surveillance footage — all of which it is willing to provide.

“SFA took a video at our entrance on May 18. They looked at all our delivery times and records. We also provided them with CCTV footage of our deliveries,” the restaurant added.

“We will actively cooperate with any requests for our assistance with photos and videos.”

‘Food safety is a joint responsibility’: SFA

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said on May 19 that it is looking into the matter.

The agency reminded food operators to adhere to proper food hygiene and preparation practices, and to ensure their premises are kept clean and well maintained.

Members of the public with concerns about food safety practices should report the matter to SFA through its online feedback form.

“SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices,” the agency added.

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