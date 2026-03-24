Stomper Des saw the fire at 8pm on March 23. PHOTOS: STOMP

Seven taken to hospital, 20 evacuated from Buangkok block after car catches fire

Seven people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a car caught fire in Buangkok Crescent on March 23.

Stomper Des and his wife witnessed the fire at Block 980D Buangkok Crescent at around 8pm.

“My wife and I returned home and noticed a strong smell of smoke,” he recounted. “We looked out the window and saw a vehicle on fire, with many people gathered around watching.”

Shortly after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived, Des’ wife went downstairs to find out more about the situation.

“To kaypoh,” quipped the Stomper.

According to Des, his wife overheard some uncles saying that the fire was very “intense”.

A video shared by the Stomper – taken from his home – shows a vehicle engulfed in flames and a thick plume of smoke rising up from the vehicle.

Des also shared a photo of the aftermath of the fire, which was taken close to the site, showing SCDF firefighters surrounding a car. Its hood and bumper appear to be burnt and damaged.

The aftermath of the flames. PHOTO: STOMP

Des, who moved into his unit recently, said it is the first time he has witnessed a fire in the vicinity.

“I do think it’s worrying for families nearby – especially with kids affected in the units above,” he added.

Seven sent to hospital, about 20 evacuated

In response to Stomp’s queries, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at around 8pm.

The fire involved a car on the ground floor and was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet.

About 20 people evacuated from the block before SCDF’s arrival. In addition, SCDF conveyed four individuals to Singapore General Hospital and three others to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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