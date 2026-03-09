Seven-month-old baby among 4 people taken to hospital after AMK accident involving 2 buses and car

Four people were taken to hospital after an accident involving two buses and a car near Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange on March 8.

Stomper Terence shared a photo of the aftermath, which he said was taken by his friend Joshua.

"I didn't see the accident itself," Joshua told Stomp. "I was on my way back from church and saw one of the bus windows was shattered at the driver's cabin."

He added that the photo was taken from Ang Mo Kio MRT station's platform.

In the image, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine and officers are at the scene.

Stomp understands both buses involved in the accident are SBS Transit bus services.

In response to a Stomp query, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at about 11.55am.

A 60-year-old male car driver and three bus passengers, aged between seven months and 77 years old, were taken conscious to the hospital.

SCDF said it conveyed three people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and a child to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

SBS Transit spokesperson Mrs Grace Wu told Stomp: "Our priority is on the well-being of those who were injured.

"We are in touch with all five of them, including our bus captain, to extend care and support. We do wish them a speedy recovery.

"We apologise to affected motorists and passengers for the distress and inconvenience caused. Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in their investigations."

Police investigations are ongoing.

