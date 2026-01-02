Serangoon resident continues to burn offerings, leave lit candles at corridor despite town council engagements

A Serangoon resident has raised safety concerns over a neighbour who has been burning joss paper and leaving lit offerings along the common corridor of their block.

Stomper Anonymous told Stomp that the incident involves a neighbour living on the 12th floor of Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian.

"Have we not learned anything from the recent HDB fires and Hong Kong fire as well?" the Stomper asked.

He also shared a photo taken on Dec 21, 2025, showing offerings left along the common corridor next to a lit candle.

The Stomper also claimed that when a town council officer approached the neighbour, the officer was allegedly scolded and subjected to Hokkien vulgarities.

In response to a Stomp query, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council said it received feedback on Sept 6, 2025, regarding the burning of joss paper and the placement of offerings involving a lit candle along the corridor at the said block.

The town council said it promptly engaged the unit owner to highlight the potential fire hazards and safety concerns.

However, similar feedback continued to be received despite these engagements.

"The town council will continue to monitor the situation and engage the resident to seek their cooperation in refraining from burning joss paper or leaving lit offerings along corridors, lift lobbies, or other common areas, in the interest of ensuring the safety of all residents," a town council spokesperson said.

"Residents are not to burn joss paper along corridors, or at lift and staircase landings. Instead, they should make use of the designated joss paper burners located at the ground level of each block.

"For estate-related feedback or enquiries, residents may contact the town council at 6282 0551 or 6241 6044, or reach us via Facebook and Instagram."

