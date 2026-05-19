Senja Road resident complains of mosquitoes and dirty floors, town council carries out high-pressure cleaning

A Bukit Panjang resident claimed that dirty floors in the common areas of his estate have led to the presence of mosquitoes.

Stomper BW said the floors in the vicinity of Blocks 634A and 634B Senja Road “have not been washed for many years”.

“It’s terrible and there are a lot of mosquitoes when you walk past this area,” he added.

The Stomper shared videos taken on May 13 showing stained floors and stagnant water gathering in certain areas. A photo also showed the lack of lighting near Block 634B Senja Road.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Town council conducts cleaning, will install extra lighting

In response to a Stomp query, Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council said its conservancy team had carried out high-pressure water jet washing on the affected floor areas.

Its property team also conducted a site inspection with its electrical term contractor to facilitate the installation of additional lighting.

“We have resolved the resident’s concerns,” the town council added.

It added that it would continue monitoring the situation closely and thanked the resident for his feedback.

BW later told Stomp on May 18 that he was satisfied with the resolution.

“I have been giving feedback for years, but did not get any calls back at all. Thank you so much, Stomp,” he said.

While town councils are responsible for the management and maintenance of common property in HDB estates, keeping Singapore clean is a collective responsibility.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics dirty

town council

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.