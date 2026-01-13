Sengkang resident emails town council about ball games in playground, mentions escalating to PM Wong

A Sengkang resident is concerned about people playing ball games in a playground near Block 188C Rivervale Drive.

Stomper Low wrote to the Sengkang Town Council on Dec 11 and wanted to know if it was allowed.

"What if the ball is knocked onto some vulnerable individual?" she asked in the email.

"I saw a member of the public advising them, but they were very rude and continued playing."

Low added: "Please inform the group of boys, should our window be shattered, I reserve the right to ask the parents to pay fully for the replacement of the new window and manpower, transportation and materials. Should there be other costs incurred, we will advise them."

She ended her missive with a warning: "Should I not get a satisfactory response, I will escalate the whole email to the ministerial level, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong."

When the town council did not reply, Low wrote to Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua. She informed him that people were still playing ball in the playground as of Christmas Day.

On Dec 26, Low told Stomp that she had not received a reply from the town council or Mr Chua.

Expressing her disappointment, she said: "I am a fair resident, unlike some neighbours whom I know can be very self-entitled."

On Dec 29, Low said a manager from the town council had visited her and told her the town council would look into her feedback.

On Jan 2, she noted that the town council had put up a notice near the playground to inform people not to play ball there.

"I am monitoring," she added.

Stomp has reached out to Sengkang Town Council for more info.

