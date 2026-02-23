'Selfish': Yishun residents leave trash in corner on CNY eve, lone cleaner seen clearing it

A Yishun resident was dismayed after seeing rubbish left in a non-designated area at Block 630, near the junction of Yishun Street 61 and Yishun Ring Road, on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Stomper Desmond told Stomp he spotted a lone town council cleaner clearing the scattered trash at about 7.45am.

"People are selfish," he said.

"As long as they clear rubbish from their own homes, they don't care where they leave the rubbish. This location isn't even near a trash bin," he added.

Desmond added that even if the trash bin had been full, residents could have left their trash closer to it to make collection easier for the cleaner.

The Yishun resident shared a video showing a cleaner attempting to pick up rubbish that had been left in a corner of the block. Among the items were various paper bags, plastic bags and a box for a shower gel.

Desmond noted that the estate is usually very clean, as the cleaners are hardworking.

"Be more civic-minded. After all, we are a developed nation," the Stomper said.

Nee Soon Town Council declined to comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.