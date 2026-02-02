Scoot passengers waited 2 hours on plane for take-off, frustrated Stomper says it was due to S'pore Airshow

Travellers waited two hours on a Scoot plane for take-off on Feb 1 due to the Singapore Airshow, according to a passenger.

The Stomper said flight TR676 from Singapore to Chiang Mai was scheduled for a 9am departure, but passengers were informed that due to the Singapore Airshow, the plane could take off only at around 11.30am.

"Passengers were trapped sitting on the plane and waiting for more than an hour," said the Stomper.

"We were offered a light snack and a letter."

PHOTOS: STOMP

The snack bag included a box of potato crackers and a bottle of water.

The letter was a flight delay notice that offered a refund if the passenger chose not to continue travelling with Scoot.

According to the Scoot website, the flight departed at 11am and arrived in Chiang Mai at 12.52pm.

PHOTO: SCOOT

She told Stomp she felt frustrated by the delay as it impacted her travel plans.

Stomp has reached out to Scoot for more info.

The Singapore Airshow 2026 is being held at the Changi Exhibition Centre from Feb 3 to 8.

On Jan 26, Singapore Airlines (SIA), which operates Scoot, posted an online advisory that SIA flights would be affected by the temporary airspace closure for the airshow from Jan 29 to Feb 8.

A number of flights between Singapore and countries such as Thailand were affected. Two SIA flights between Singapore and Phuket on Feb 1 were cancelled.

There was no mention of Scoot flights being affected.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics