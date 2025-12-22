Scoot passengers in shouting match at Shantou airport are 'really shameful', says fellow S'porean

Two men got into a heated argument while checking in for their Scoot flight at Jieyang Chaoshan International Airport in Shantou on Dec 18.

Stomper Alex was waiting to board flight TR129, departing for Singapore at 2.55pm, when he witnessed the altercation.

He shared a video of "two Singaporeans quarrelling in China", showing a commotion at Scoot's check-in counter.

The dispute involved two men who can be heard shouting at each other. Several others can be seen trying to hold back one of the men.

Alex explained: "We had to register at the counter for check-in before we could check in our luggage. The passenger check-in opened at 12.20pm, but the luggage check-in only started at 12.55pm. Both check-ins had to be done at the same counter.

"The first guy had already done the passenger check-in and was queueing for the luggage check-in at the side. The other guy came about 30 minutes later and wanted to do the luggage check-in and squeezed into the queue.

"Both parties ended up squeezing each other and the quarrel happened."

According to Alex, there was no physical altercation and the counter staff eventually intervened.

"Those who came to the counter after 12.55pm like the second guy might have thought they could do both check-ins at the same time, causing a misunderstanding," the Stomper added.

"Regardless, every airport has its processes. As a visitor, we must understand the process and not shout at each other. This is really shameful."

Stomp has contacted Scoot for more info.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation